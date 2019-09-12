As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Value Declined, Ci Investments Increased Position by $1.76 Million; Great Lakes Advisors Has Trimmed Its Xilinx (XLNX) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 45,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 844,722 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.21M, up from 799,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.78. About 8.62M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 18,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 92,317 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.89 million, down from 110,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $105.64. About 2.80 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Invest Management Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 1.65M shares. Frontier Invest Mgmt Communications invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Cibc World Mkts Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 880,951 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 127,121 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 51 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 68,723 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of accumulated 13,460 shares. Tcw Grp Inc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 2,922 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 68,403 shares. Marathon Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.2% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 131,020 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.12% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 23.07 million shares. Pictet North America Sa holds 2,922 shares. Sns Grp Limited Liability has 100 shares.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 23,135 shares to 94,525 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.92M for 28.40 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 23,850 shares to 99,700 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 26,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,900 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waverton Investment Management has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 18,802 shares. Sentinel Tru Lba has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,152 shares. Sol Capital Mgmt Company owns 12,558 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Company stated it has 9,243 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. St Germain D J reported 0.66% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stonebridge Cap Management holds 44,353 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields Company has 0.25% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bank & Trust accumulated 23,503 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Gp has invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 0.02% stake. Encompass Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 1.13% or 475,000 shares in its portfolio. M&T Retail Bank Corporation holds 0.08% or 381,970 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ckw Fincl Grp has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1,700 shares. Oarsman Cap Inc has invested 0.56% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).