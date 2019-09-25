As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Value Declined, Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Raised Stake; Trust Company Of Toledo Na Lowered Its Chevron (CVX) Holding by $347,076 as Stock Rose

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 20,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 464,905 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.48 million, up from 444,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 179,344 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 2,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 57,033 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.10M, down from 59,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $123.03. About 148,541 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,368 shares to 52,698 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,898 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.27 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

