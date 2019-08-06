As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Value Declined, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Upped Holding by $1.10 Million; Caredx (CDNA) Holding Held by Timpani Capital Management Llc

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 13,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 136,167 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 122,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.35% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.11. About 911,277 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 25,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 286,157 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47M, up from 260,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 7.22M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Citigroup reported 0% stake. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 190,751 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 44,664 shares. D E Shaw & holds 153,179 shares. Pier Capital Limited Company has 154,132 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corp reported 2.22M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 586,916 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 134,681 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Tiaa Cref Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 282,945 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Us National Bank De has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.01% or 360,692 shares.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareDx’s AlloSeq cfDNA and QTYPE Solutions Featured at EFI 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CDNA INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of Its Investigation of CareDx Inc.â€” CDNA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CareDx, Inc.: Poor Prognosis For Key Transplant Rejection Test – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareDx to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 8th, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allied Motion Tech (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 17,228 shares to 18,117 shares, valued at $623,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 5,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,289 shares, and cut its stake in Wns Holdings Inc (NYSE:WNS).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $776,100 activity.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,560 shares to 318,459 shares, valued at $15.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,908 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).