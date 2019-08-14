As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Value Declined, America First Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Position by $822,375; Bank Of America Upped Csg Sys Intl (CSGS) Stake

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (CSGS) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 28,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.78% . The institutional investor held 244,687 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35 million, up from 216,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Csg Sys Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $49.59. About 101,411 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 22% TO R2,13 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Statement from Lanny J. Davis, attorney for CSG; 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q Rev $201.7M; 08/04/2018 – CSG HOLDING 000012.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 4.0 BLN YUAN COMMERCIAL PAPER; 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q EPS 42c; 10/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Expands Relationship with CSG; 22/04/2018 – DJ CSG Systems International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGS); 02/04/2018 – CSG Systems International to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 08/03/2018 – CSG Systems Gets New Debt Agremeent, Reducing Interest Rate and Increasing Liquidity About $30M; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Csg’s B3 Cfr, Downgrades First-lien Debt To B3

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.11% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.51. About 5.32 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold CSGS shares while 55 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 32.00 million shares or 0.50% less from 32.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) or 30,590 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) or 270,954 shares. 397,921 are held by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Td Asset Incorporated reported 70,600 shares. Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 39,800 shares. Art Llc has 6,969 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested 0.02% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Vanguard Group accumulated 3.82 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Co accumulated 85,786 shares. Ameritas Prns holds 0.01% or 2,770 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability reported 4,920 shares stake. Wedge Management L LP Nc stated it has 0% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). 11,440 were accumulated by Hightower Ltd Liability. Fuller And Thaler Asset Incorporated owns 0.28% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 517,838 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 3,000 shares.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr by 6,375 shares to 34,142 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 15,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,043 shares, and cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Investment has 0.63% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Perkins Coie Trust has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 606 shares. Bp Public Limited stated it has 179,000 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Intrust Natl Bank Na accumulated 4,996 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Capital Guardian Tru holds 0.8% or 1.39M shares. Country Club Tru Na holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 154,492 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 13,731 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 44,353 shares or 3.69% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 32,998 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.33% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 42,010 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.03% or 950 shares in its portfolio. 6.88M are held by Price T Rowe Md. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 550,959 shares. Farmers Bank & Trust reported 1,373 shares stake.