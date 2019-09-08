As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Price Declined, Woodstock Raised Holding by $658,803; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Holder Cacti Asset Management Decreased Holding

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 15,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 125,115 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 109,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.55 million shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 5,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 270,317 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.79 million, down from 275,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 120,735 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). National Pension Ser invested 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested 0.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd accumulated 2.69 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. California Employees Retirement invested in 0.15% or 2.78M shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Thomas White International has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 4,953 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii holds 0.04% or 12,738 shares in its portfolio. Prospector Ltd Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 75,200 shares. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 99,113 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt has 74,746 shares. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 1,629 shares. 70,347 were accumulated by Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia.

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55M and $558.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 6,790 shares to 44,750 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,295 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 42,885 shares to 153,198 shares, valued at $19.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

