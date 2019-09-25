As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Price Declined, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Boosted Position; Harvey Investment Co Increases Position in Fastenal Co (FAST)

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 95.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 342,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 700,024 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.81 million, up from 357,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 3.67 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 13,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 116,577 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63 million, up from 102,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 12.23M shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. St Germain D J has invested 0.66% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First City Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 9,273 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 600 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Natixis LP invested in 0.41% or 1.26 million shares. Harris Assocs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 162,778 shares. Ipswich Invest Mngmt reported 0.54% stake. First Merchants Corp holds 0.2% or 32,346 shares in its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd stated it has 5,536 shares. 94,916 are owned by Winslow Asset Mgmt Inc. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Company owns 221,827 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields And Company Ltd has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 1,061 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, July 18.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $593.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5,282 shares to 75,593 shares, valued at $20.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 5,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,759 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Delawa (BRKA).