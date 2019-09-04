As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Addenda Capital Decreased Its Stake; Premier Asset Managment Cut Its Lennar (LEN) Holding by $318,353

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 13,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 29,346 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 43,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.72. About 9.37 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 6,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 242,079 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88 million, down from 248,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.17. About 2.23 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 122,915 shares to 147,115 shares, valued at $11.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 36,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.99M for 9.69 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 19.34 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 3,242 shares to 55,278 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 8,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).