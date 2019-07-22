As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Price Declined, Pictet Asset Management LTD Decreased Stake by $5.94 Million; Griffin Asset Management Upped United Technologies (UTX) Position by $460,416

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 16.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 138,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 677,895 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.54M, down from 815,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.71. About 12.81 million shares traded or 28.70% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 63.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 3,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,238 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 5,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $132.39. About 3.23 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 48,538 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 1.99 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Dallas invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Jfs Wealth Limited Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 100 shares. At Bank invested in 0.05% or 8,610 shares. Legacy Capital Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.44% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership has 10,184 shares. First Natl Tru owns 18,342 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.01% or 2,038 shares. Peninsula Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.58% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co owns 491,781 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0.06% stake. Flossbach Von Storch Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 619,900 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 2.56M shares.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 38,630 shares to 297,875 shares, valued at $54.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 253,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 792,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Transunion.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 9,219 shares to 14,243 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Investments Limited Liability stated it has 64,142 shares. 318,827 are held by Prio Wealth Partnership. Anchor Bolt Ltd Partnership accumulated 188,126 shares. Sun Life Fincl owns 0.15% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,335 shares. Benedict Financial Advisors, a Georgia-based fund reported 19,968 shares. Value Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 544,542 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 69,230 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, First City Capital has 1.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Guinness Atkinson Asset holds 1,970 shares. Aspen Management has 0.18% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Co Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 1.18% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 12,034 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.42% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 11.58M shares. At State Bank holds 4,163 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.