As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Price Declined, Holder Woodstock Has Increased Its Stake; Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Reliance Trust Has Trimmed Its Holding

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 15,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,115 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 109,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 6.62 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 2,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,451 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 14,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $169.7. About 586,863 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55 million and $558.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,532 shares to 3,334 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,752 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 8,089 shares to 22,311 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.48 million for 128.56 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

