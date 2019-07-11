As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Price Declined, Holder Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $523,740; Summit Securities Group Continues to Hold Stake in Gilead Sciences (Put) (GILD)

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) (GILD) by 198.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 256 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 385 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $67.46. About 3.51 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 12,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,919 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, down from 146,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 6.08M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Management has 0.01% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 21,237 shares. Madison Invest Holdings has 72,600 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0.03% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Rampart Inv Lc has 0.12% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 15,903 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Aimz Investment Advsrs Llc holds 2.41% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 54,102 shares. Massachusetts-based Ballentine Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Wolverine Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 19 shares. John G Ullman owns 3,200 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs reported 38,356 shares. Benedict Inc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 25,657 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Co has 0.75% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 99,994 shares. Capital City Tru Com Fl reported 4,346 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 11.52 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd holds 0.11% or 245,900 shares.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (Call) by 600 shares to 80 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) by 1,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Assets stated it has 0.16% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Amica Mutual has 0.12% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreno Evelyn V reported 85,685 shares. Sei Invs Company reported 488,178 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt has invested 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 185,591 shares. Walleye Trading Llc invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Howard Capital invested 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.34% or 3.10 million shares. Cambridge Tru Company reported 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moors & Cabot Inc holds 0.32% or 111,616 shares in its portfolio. Pioneer Trust State Bank N A Or reported 43,477 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Limited Liability stated it has 10,374 shares. Department Mb Retail Bank N A holds 472 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manchester Capital Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 12,124 shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.80M for 29.01 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nlight Inc by 29,710 shares to 851,915 shares, valued at $18.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 6,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).