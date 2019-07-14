As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Price Declined, Holder Moreno Evelyn V Has Lifted Its Stake; Capital Management Decreased Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) as Market Value Rose

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 358.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 66,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,685 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 18,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.70 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 10,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 75.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 445,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.15 million, down from 456,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $59.05. About 704,543 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 21/04/2018 – Sinclair Merger in Doubt As Judges Raise Issue with FCC Action; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: FCC EXPECTED TO OPEN 30-DAY COMMENT PERIOD; 10/04/2018 – Guardian Media: Chairman of Sinclair TV network met with Trump during White House visit; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair exec: Print media is `meaningless dribble’; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Corp: Transaction Expected to Close Concurrently With Sinclair Broadcast Acquisition of Tribune Media; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair Broadcasting holding on to WPIX; 25/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Wins 45 Regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: All of Sinclair’s ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC Affiliated Stations Removed From Sony’s PlayStation Vue Platform; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST SEEKING U.S. APPROVAL TO BUY TRIBUNE MEDIA; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Fox confirms it will buy seven TV stations from Sinclair

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acme Utd Corp (NYSEMKT:ACU) by 22,837 shares to 286,959 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 5,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.29 million for 22.37 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.