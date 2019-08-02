As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Price Declined, Holder Jolley Asset Management Raised Its Holding; 1607 Capital Partners Continues to Hold Position in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXQ)

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 170.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 42,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 66,906 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 24,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 12.60 million shares traded or 26.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXQ) by 18.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 121,802 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 784,055 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92M, up from 662,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 25,969 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Fd Inc (CHN) by 183,138 shares to 256,292 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (NYSE:MMT) by 254,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Tri Contl Corp (NYSE:TY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.01, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold NXQ shares while 5 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.50 million shares or 7.48% more from 2.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). First Hawaiian Financial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). 13,543 were reported by Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp. Bancshares Of America De invested in 146,118 shares or 0% of the stock. Dakota Wealth Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,700 shares. Financial Mgmt Pro owns 700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Family Mngmt Corp reported 14,404 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 106,333 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Grp Inc Incorporated reported 71,192 shares. 730 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards & Company. Koshinski Asset Mgmt owns 40,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 114,309 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated. Cambridge Invest owns 34,672 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Liability Com holds 263,472 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form DEF 14A NUVEEN SELECT MATURITIES For: Aug 07 – StreetInsider.com” on June 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “2 Top ETFs To Invest In Muni Bonds – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PMO – Good As Long As You Don’t Dig Too Deep – Seeking Alpha” published on October 09, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NXP: Some More Quality Muni Goodness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2017.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 950 are owned by Hoertkorn Richard Charles. Shine Inv Advisory Ser has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma reported 32.13 million shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 601 shares. Moreover, Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.69% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cim Inv Mangement invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) stated it has 3,418 shares. The New York-based Laurion Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Miller Howard Inc Ny owns 75,435 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 1,331 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Meritage Portfolio Management reported 0.06% stake. Southport reported 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Insight 2811 reported 0.2% stake. Community & Invest Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 128,395 shares. Systematic Finance Management Lp has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).