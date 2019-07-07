As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined, Tradition Capital Management Boosted Position; As Ebay (EBAY) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Lowered Its Position by $386,391

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 442.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 54,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,121 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 12,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.83 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 10,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 173,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.8. About 3.86M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 06/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: eBay logistics partner expands to massive building near CVG; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon accumulated 26.93M shares. Finemark Commercial Bank & Tru invested in 0.03% or 10,486 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 32,734 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). D E Shaw & Com Inc owns 5.55 million shares. Cibc Markets holds 636,394 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.32% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Duncker Streett And holds 5,176 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 400,700 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors invested in 23,883 shares. Calamos Advsrs Lc accumulated 900,046 shares. Hilton Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 80 shares. Nikko Asset Americas reported 429,892 shares. 15,079 are owned by Crawford Inv Counsel. Connors Investor Serv owns 12,759 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Schlumberger Analyst Undercuts Street Expectations For 2020 EPS – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Dominion Resources, Inc. (D) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 F-Rated Stocks to Sell for Summer – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adr B by 13,124 shares to 52,604 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 63,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,445 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $428.97M for 20.31 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.91% negative EPS growth.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 73,325 shares to 312,908 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 722,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Call Traders Jump on eBay Stock’s Breakout – Schaeffers Research” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Facebook, Alphabet, Apple and Amazon – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “IBUY Online Retail ETF Lands Morningstar’s 5-Star Rating – Benzinga” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Etsy’s Sell-Off Overdone? – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “UK regulator tells Facebook, eBay to tackle sale of fake reviews – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc owns 1,325 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp owns 43,703 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utd Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 29,966 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 35,392 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited accumulated 5.55 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Da Davidson And Communications invested in 75,738 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 9.34M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Etrade Management Llc has invested 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Arrow Financial Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Reinhart has invested 2.84% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.12% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 3.5% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 1.00 million shares. Gam Holdg Ag owns 64,100 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Co holds 0.2% or 76,561 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 31,459 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity.