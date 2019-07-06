As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined, Smith Salley & Associates Has Upped Its Stake by $2.15 Million; Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Position Has Upped by Fort Lp

Fort Lp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 5,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,922 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $103.26. About 473,040 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B; 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnos; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 67.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 50,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 124,809 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, up from 74,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.83 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year

