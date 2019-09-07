As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined, Oarsman Capital Increased by $452,790 Its Stake; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Tanaka Capital Management Lifted Position by $835,289

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 102.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 10,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 20,780 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, up from 10,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.55 million shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 347.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 469 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – New Indian Exprs: In power-struggle against Amazon, Walmart could take over Flipkart very soon in USD 12 billion deal; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Wilson: Florida Congressional Delegation Sends Letter in Support of a Tri-County Bid to Bring Amazon to the Sunshine State; 19/04/2018 – Amazon revealed one of its biggest, longest-kept secrets: The company has more than 100 million Prime members:; 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is not a fan of Amazon; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON, ALPHABET TRADE PLACES AS NO. 2 MOST VALUABLE COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Exclusive: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 16/03/2018 – Toys `R’ Us Case Is Test of Private Equity in Age of Amazon; 28/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos says “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 23/04/2018 – Americans are investing more in their pets, spurring interest from companies searching for growth. Meanwhile, the threat of Amazon’s entry into health care looms

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,317 shares to 54,773 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHG) by 14,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,189 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Mngmt owns 0.21% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2,289 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated accumulated 15,079 shares. Innovations Ltd Llc has invested 1.54% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd reported 8,186 shares. Overbrook Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 5,217 shares. The California-based Money Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Alps owns 931,914 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Lc has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gfs Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 7,000 shares. Westwood Hldgs Grp Inc owns 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 61,879 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 781 shares. 19,735 are owned by First Bancorporation. Hollencrest Management invested in 6,729 shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Culbertson A N And Incorporated accumulated 36,161 shares or 0.45% of the stock.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has invested 0.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pictet North America Advsrs Sa holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,002 shares. Country Club Na holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,048 shares. Sterling Management Lc accumulated 20,857 shares. Beaumont Financial Prtnrs Limited Company reported 4,227 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Avalon Advsrs Limited Co holds 1.26% or 31,073 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Co has 3.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 60,255 shares. Cypress Capital Management Limited Com (Wy) accumulated 952 shares. Alleghany De owns 2.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 28,500 shares. Utah Retirement reported 2.74% stake. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 3,168 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 10,110 shares. Birch Hill Advisors Limited Liability owns 29,856 shares or 4.05% of their US portfolio. C Grp A S accumulated 303,511 shares or 6.86% of the stock.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s Behind Target’s Strong E-Commerce Growth? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.