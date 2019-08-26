As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined, Iowa State Bank Boosted Position; Ellington Management Group Stake in Carters (CRI) Has Trimmed as Share Value Declined

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 6.20M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Carters Inc (CRI) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The hedge fund held 42,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, down from 47,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Carters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $88.47. About 212,905 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q EPS 89c; 06/04/2018 – Rep. King: King on Trade War/Tariffs: Don’t Repeat Jimmy Carter’s Economic Mistakes; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees FY Sales Up 3%; 12/03/2018 Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees Adj EPS Up 12%; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GROWTH OF 12%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 50,437 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Woodmont Counsel holds 11,133 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Dakota Wealth reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Logan Cap Management Inc accumulated 25,300 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) accumulated 10,285 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) owns 3,418 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pittenger Anderson holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 150 shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt reported 21,374 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy owns 16,028 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 122 shares. Finemark Bancshares Tru reported 10,486 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability has 11,213 shares. Maple Mngmt has 0.63% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 61,035 shares.

Analysts await Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.61 per share. CRI’s profit will be $74.32 million for 13.17 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Carter's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.84% EPS growth.