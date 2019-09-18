As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined, Holder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Decreased Its Position; As Msci (MSCI) Share Price Rose, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Boosted Its Stake

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 10,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 19,130 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $760,000, down from 29,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 5.45M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 26,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 212,572 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.76M, up from 186,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $233.93. About 363,636 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 30/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades One Class of MSCI 2007-HQ12; 29/05/2018 – Investors target three China A-share diamonds before MSCI; 09/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI OFFICIALS HOPE TO GET MSCI UPGRADE IN JUNE TO ATTRACT FOREIGN FUNDS; 05/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 19/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Consumer Staples UCITS ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 09/04/2018 – MSCI INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON MSCI’S RESULTS OF OPERATIONS; 06/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Below 200D-MA

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 11,884 shares to 610,932 shares, valued at $103.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 24,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,622 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold MSCI shares while 149 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 0.01% less from 73.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leuthold Limited Company has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability holds 15 shares. 77,540 are held by Schroder Investment Management Gru. Columbus Circle stated it has 0.16% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.07% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Dorsey Wright Assocs invested in 38,331 shares or 2.22% of the stock. Raymond James Ser Incorporated reported 3,241 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corporation holds 6,003 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company stated it has 27,959 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.46% or 18,775 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc owns 0.01% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 5,250 shares. Fred Alger holds 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 1,762 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 88,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Everence Cap Mgmt invested 0.07% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated owns 75 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.28% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Ny owns 5,585 shares. Smithfield Tru has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 333,281 are held by Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk). Citadel Advsrs has 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 9.39M shares. 17,526 were accumulated by First Manhattan. Cap Ww Invsts has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 1St Source National Bank reported 13,387 shares stake. American Rech & Mgmt Communication holds 1,531 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nbt Bancorp N A New York reported 0.33% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lathrop Invest Corp holds 2% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 177,783 shares. 180,931 are owned by Pub Sector Pension Inv Board. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.79% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Lc has invested 0.16% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 23.15 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.