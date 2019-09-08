As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined, Edge Wealth Management Has Decreased Position; Becker Capital Management Holding in Firstenergy Com (FE) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 78.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 14,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 3,938 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172,000, down from 18,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.98 million shares traded or 15.25% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp Com (FE) by 54.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 365,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 308,077 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.82 million, down from 673,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About 2.25 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES JERSEY CENTRAL POWER & LIGHT’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS EXISTING BAA2 RATINGS; 15/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO COMMENTS ON UPGRADING TRANSMISSION SYSTEM; 05/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N – MET-ED LINE CREWS AND OTHER PERSONNEL CONTINUE TO MAKE REPAIRS FOLLOWING SEVERE WINTER STORM; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions, Nuclear Operating: Constructive Talks Continue With Creditors; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions and FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Company File Voluntary Petitions for Chapter 11 Restructuring; 27/03/2018 – Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station Returns to Service Following Refueling and Maintenance Outage; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS: LETTER AFFIRMS DEACTIVATION PLANS; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BAA1 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO MID-ATLANTIC INTERSTATE TRANSMISSION LLC; RATING OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – Toledo Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 13/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on FirstEnergy Ohio’s Davis-Besse reactor withdrawn

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Advisors owns 16,257 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Conning Inc accumulated 132,741 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Point72 Asset LP accumulated 0.51% or 2.56M shares. Hamel Associates holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 38,950 shares. Telemus Capital Lc holds 0.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 72,566 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa invested in 286,157 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Capital World Investors has 2.50M shares. Aviva Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 712,186 shares. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Northeast Finance Consultants holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7,361 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt owns 0.24% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 242,840 shares. Moreover, Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,150 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5.60 million shares.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 13,715 shares to 40,365 shares, valued at $951,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 56,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 20.85 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. Also Streetinsider.com published the news titled: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 36% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 15,022 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.02% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 85,802 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co reported 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 134,053 are owned by Stifel Financial Corp. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.05% or 3.64 million shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Duncker Streett And has invested 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Maryland-based Fort LP has invested 0.03% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Millennium Mgmt Ltd owns 0.18% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 2.88 million shares. Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 17,509 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com has 0.12% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 447,000 shares. Td Asset Management Inc reported 749,765 shares stake. Paloma owns 0.01% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 8,312 shares. Mufg Americas owns 277 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 357,931 were reported by Amer Century. Jpmorgan Chase holds 1.62 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New Com (NYSE:KEY) by 25,313 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $21.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Com (NYSE:AIG) by 18,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR).