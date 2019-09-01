As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined, America First Investment Advisors Increased Stake by $822,375; Amarillo National Bank Has Increased Its Atmos Energy (ATO) Stake by $564,774

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 11.54 million shares traded or 11.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $110.23. About 580,286 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US STOCKS-Wall St drops after Fed’s Powell dampens rate cut outlook – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “All You Need to Know About Atmos (ATO) Rating Upgrade to Buy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,563 shares to 25,275 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,887 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Jd Select Dividend (DVY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Natl Bank reported 390,100 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 106,120 shares. Fort Washington Oh invested in 6,780 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Murphy Capital owns 0.06% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 3,669 shares. Comm Commercial Bank holds 0% or 2,421 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.06% or 23,614 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 152,330 shares stake. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 1.27M shares. Scout Invests Inc has invested 1.13% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Mercer Advisers stated it has 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management holds 16,935 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo holds 3,297 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 20,963 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar holds 18,103 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 33,700 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Still Silly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Value Advisers Ltd invested in 9.81% or 5.89M shares. United Services Automobile Association invested in 0.25% or 2.24M shares. Lathrop Inv Corp holds 168,934 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. 27,828 are owned by Curbstone Financial Mgmt Corporation. 1.34M were accumulated by Pension Ser. Fayez Sarofim accumulated 0.04% or 183,840 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel holds 50,425 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. 40,107 were reported by Stratos Wealth Prns Limited. M&R Management Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 12,527 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha stated it has 0.23% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hodges Cap Management stated it has 30,428 shares. Penobscot Investment Inc has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 9,247 shares. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.73% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). High Pointe Lc has invested 1.37% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Putnam Invests Llc reported 136,079 shares stake.