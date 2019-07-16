As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Valuation Declined, Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Upped by $304,139 Its Holding; Ingersoll (IR) Holder Bowen Hanes & Co Cut Its Position by $1.07 Million as Share Price Rose

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 7,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 645,371 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.12M, up from 638,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.04. About 6.24M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 53.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,800 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 18,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 755,281 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 10.81% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.85 per share. IR’s profit will be $494.38 million for 15.64 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.34% EPS growth.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 408,653 shares to 434,843 shares, valued at $23.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 72,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE).

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 5,792 shares to 110,719 shares, valued at $12.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 746,433 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

