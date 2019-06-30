As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Valuation Declined, Jolley Asset Management Increased Position by $1.81 Million; Golub Group Has Trimmed Fiserv (FISV) Position by $1.42 Million; Shares Rose

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 16,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 354,645 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.31M, down from 370,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $91.16. About 2.67 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 170.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 42,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,906 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 24,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 9.74M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,683 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Med accumulated 0.12% or 3,082 shares. Spinnaker reported 16,939 shares. Oarsman Cap Inc invested in 0.43% or 20,780 shares. Victory Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, John G Ullman & Assocs has 0.82% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Natl Pension Serv has 1.34 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust Communication stated it has 40,295 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Capstone Invest Lc stated it has 50,802 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Meridian Counsel reported 10,654 shares. Marathon Cap Management invested in 14,060 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 261,869 shares. Systematic Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.01% or 8,300 shares. Barclays Plc owns 0.11% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 3.73 million shares.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $138.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bloom Tree Prns Limited Liability Company invested in 296,464 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Incorporated has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 104,024 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 31,043 shares. 134,597 are held by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. First Trust Advsr LP stated it has 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has invested 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora has 36,220 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Hitchwood Capital Mgmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 1.60 million shares. Royal London Asset Limited reported 0% stake. The California-based Private Ocean has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Amica Retiree Med holds 0.15% or 1,950 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank stated it has 258,091 shares. 5,858 were accumulated by Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Company. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 395,318 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88M for 28.14 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,452 shares to 20,003 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 5,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.