As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Valuation Declined, Cardinal Capital Management Increased Stake; Westlake Chem Partners LP (WLKP) Stock Value Declined While Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Trimmed Its Position by $522,236

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (WLKP) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 23,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,447 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, down from 129,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Westlake Chem Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $827.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 97,326 shares traded or 54.69% up from the average. Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) has declined 1.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical WLKP News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Remarketing Division Announces 2017 Auctions of the Year; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Ptrs Raises Distribution to 39.75c; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical Ptrs 1Q EPS 36c; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Partners LP Announces First Quarter Distribution; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP WLKP.N – QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION COVERAGE RATIO OF 1.13X; 16/03/2018 – Platts: Westlake to boost US caustic soda prices in second hike this year; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westlake Chemical Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLKP); 13/03/2018 – Westlake Financial Partners with AUL; 04/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Electronic Equipment Upgrades Planned in Queen Anne / Westlake

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 672.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 44,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,589 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 6,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.70M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Reviewing My RPC And Schlumberger Purchases 1 Year Later – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: Still Silly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oilfield service companies beginning to raise prices, report says – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy For the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Limited Liability Company has 5,150 shares. Salem Capital Mngmt reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Checchi Advisers Lc owns 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7,427 shares. American Money Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 5,572 shares. One Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 4,878 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.04% or 3,938 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited stated it has 24,696 shares. Hills National Bank accumulated 25,924 shares. Cipher Lp stated it has 178,454 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Corporation Dc owns 293,100 shares. Oakworth Capital has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gw Henssler & Assoc holds 0.91% or 227,027 shares in its portfolio. Noesis Capital Mangement reported 85,857 shares stake. Daiwa Gp accumulated 53,996 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WLKP shares while 86 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.67 million shares or 0.65% less from 44.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,527 were reported by Trexquant Investment Lp. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). First Mercantile Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) for 2,042 shares. Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Smith Graham And Comm LP owns 83,476 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Limited has invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Adage Cap Prtn Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc invested 0.05% in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Synovus Financial owns 5 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Magnetar Financial has invested 0.02% in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). British Columbia Inv holds 44,987 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 6,417 shares. Agf holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) for 10,860 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The reported 3,260 shares stake. Pnc Fincl Serv Gp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Lsv Asset Management accumulated 105,845 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.16M shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $16.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).