As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Valuation Declined, Bristol John W & Company Increased Holding by $16.88 Million; As Viasat (VSAT) Stock Declined, Mig Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $35.82 Million

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 392,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.03M, up from 916,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.74M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 89.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 465,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 54,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 519,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $78.78. About 391,233 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with; 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,789 shares to 23,089 shares, valued at $27.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 49,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 725,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 EPS, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $9.99 million activity. On Friday, February 15 FPR PARTNERS LLC sold $1.87 million worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 25,000 shares. Dirks Bruce Leroy had sold 25,000 shares worth $1.84 million. LAY B ALLEN sold $143,000 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2,316 shares to 420,733 shares, valued at $55.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,871 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

