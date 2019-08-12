As Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake; As Merck & Co (MRK) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Parus Finance Uk LTD Decreased Its Position by $1.89 Million

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 8,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 58,630 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 49,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.45. About 2.03 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 22,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 151,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, down from 174,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $84.67. About 1.38M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 16/04/2018 – #3 #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 08/05/2018 – MERCK LTD – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR TRANSFER OF BIOPHARMA, PERFORMANCE MATERIALS AND LIFE SCIENCE BUSINESS OF CO TO MERCK LIFE SCIENCE PVT; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Study’s Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival Also Isn’t Expected to Reach Statistical Significance; 23/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Patent for CRISPR Technology in China; 05/03/2018 – Aduro Announces Milestone Achieved under Merck Collaboration for Initiation of Anti-CD27 Phase l Trial in Advanced Solid Tumors

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 284 shares to 10,232 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,815 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.