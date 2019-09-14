As Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) Stock Value Declined, Glynn Capital Management Increased by $437,229 Its Holding; Black Creek Investment Management Trimmed Its Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Position by $65.20 Million

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 21.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 987,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 3.70M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $245.02M, down from 4.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $69.48. About 718,129 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions; 06/03/2018 Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chemical and; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Defense Department’s Info Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B Contract to Provide Info and Communication System IT Solutions; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Awarded $179M Contract to Support U.S. Navy Shore Infrastructure; 18/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Formation of the Booz Allen Foundation; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 23/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Webcast Investor Day Presentations on Wednesday, June 6, 2018; 26/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – AIR FORCE MATERIEL COMMAND AWARDED CO SPOT ON $998 MLN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS III Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 45.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 11,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 36,014 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 24,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.14M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 1.47% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BAH’s profit will be $96.75 million for 25.17 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.87% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Expect From Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:BAH) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Frost & Sullivan Ranks Booz Allen Largest Provider of Managed and Professional Security Services in North America – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Booz Allen Hamilton plans to expand in SA, adding 250 jobs – San Antonio Business Journal” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Schlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – Financial Post” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

