As Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) Shares Declined, Holder John G Ullman & Associates Has Lifted Stake; As Catalent (CTLT) Shares Rose, Parametrica Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $367,560

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 101.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 52,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 104,175 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 51,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 10.98M shares traded or 6.32% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 64.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 9,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The institutional investor held 4,976 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 14,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.25. About 1.47M shares traded or 98.79% up from the average. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q EPS 14c; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 23,419 shares to 397,110 shares, valued at $32.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 263,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,500 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Prtn Lc owns 5,150 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 14,886 shares. National Asset Mngmt Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 8,686 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Co Ny reported 0.02% stake. Financial Mngmt Professionals accumulated 6,002 shares. Artemis Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 5,967 shares. Becker Mgmt has 0.98% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Holderness Comm reported 0.31% stake. Wms Ltd Liability Com, Maryland-based fund reported 5,464 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.47% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.15% or 658,305 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Communication Lp owns 15.58M shares. Moreover, Barbara Oil Company has 0.41% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Prio Wealth Partnership holds 379,698 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 196,415 shares or 0.01% of the stock. South Dakota Inv Council owns 18,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 189,578 shares. Colony owns 102,544 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 374,010 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 277,169 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Moreover, Eagle Boston Inv Mngmt has 0.66% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 37,195 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 15,272 shares. Natixis holds 0.01% or 29,751 shares in its portfolio. Geode Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.48M shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd holds 0.08% or 128,646 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Company reported 11,900 shares.

