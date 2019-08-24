As Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) Shares Declined, Bourgeon Capital Management Boosted Its Position; As Brookfield Property Partners L (BPY) Market Value Declined, Holder Toronto Dominion Bank Trimmed Its Holding

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 13,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 84,292 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 70,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43 million shares traded or 30.80% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners L (BPY) by 67.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 707,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 341,828 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Brookfield Property Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 1.19 million shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to Hold Conference Call & Webcast of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Friday, May 4, 2018 a; 04/05/2018 – Brookfield Property 1Q Net $1.02B; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners Takes Majority Ownership in GGP; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Reaches Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Inc

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 9,420 shares to 16,616 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

