As Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) Share Value Declined, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Upped Holding; As Amazon (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Hollencrest Securities Trimmed Its Holding by $558,920

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20 million, down from 9,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.6. About 1.22 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – President Trump has repeatedly slammed Amazon, attacking the tech giant five times in one week over its business practices; 15/03/2018 – Fired Walmart Exec Alleges Online Fraud Stemming From Amazon Rivalry; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects Amazon to Primarily Use Newly Announced $7 B Comml Paper Program to Address Seasonal Working Cap Swings; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist; 13/03/2018 – Tony Romm: for the moment, sources say the event is set for March 20. hearing attendees are reps from FB, Google, Amazon, Snap; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Amazon’s Commercial Paper ‘A-1+’; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 26/05/2018 – Good point made here: Trump is looking to save Chinese jobs by bailing out ZTE and costing US jobs by attacking Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s early failures

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 8,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 58,630 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 49,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.89. About 3.43M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.71 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6,403 shares to 16,007 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG) by 4,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,430 shares to 67,815 shares, valued at $15.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 4,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,765 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW).