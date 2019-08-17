As Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Valuation Declined, Essex Investment Management Co Upped Position by $2.37 Million; Litman Gregory Asset Management Cut Its Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Stake by $365,904 as Valuation Rose

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 3836.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 55,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 56,448 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 1,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25B market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25M shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 19.37 million shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DURACELL BUSINESS SHOULD BE EARNING MORE MONEY; 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Massachusetts Regulator Will Investigate Wells Fargo Advisors — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Urged to Pause Growth of College Partnerships; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference Apr 13; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EQUITY STRATEGIST SCOTT WREN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Finds No Escape From Protests With Meeting in Iowa

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW) by 13,873 shares to 61,083 shares, valued at $14.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 14,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,959 shares, and cut its stake in State Str Corp Com (NYSE:STT).

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.71B and $367.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (Etf) (IVV) by 6,854 shares to 136,956 shares, valued at $38.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Europe (Etf) (VGK) by 7,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 805,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (Etf) (IWM).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.33 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.