As Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Stock Value Declined, Smithbridge Asset Management Has Increased Position by $338,410; Mckinley Capital Management Boosted Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake by $1.04 Million

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 11.29M shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 290.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 10,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 13,537 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 3,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $116.1. About 1.78 million shares traded or 7.22% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 4,810 shares. North Star Asset holds 0.06% or 18,173 shares. Fort Washington Investment Oh owns 0.69% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.41M shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon holds 26.93 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Harbour Mgmt Limited Co owns 15,165 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 8,854 shares. Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Park Natl Corporation Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 165,289 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 3.72M shares. 8,000 are owned by Roof Eidam Maycock Adv. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Old National Bank In owns 17,570 shares. Premier Asset Management Llc holds 0.05% or 4,975 shares in its portfolio. 430,600 are held by Adams Natural Fund.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 595 shares to 15,714 shares, valued at $8.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,390 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).