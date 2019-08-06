As Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Stock Declined, Smithbridge Asset Management Raised by $338,410 Its Stake; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Price Rose, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Holding

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 8.95 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 65,721 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.48 million, up from 63,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $213.82. About 2.11 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s tests new approach to overlooked environmental scourge: The plastic straw; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $233,662 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 68,446 shares to 19,049 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 5,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,832 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.