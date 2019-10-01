As Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Stock Declined, Shareholder Beese Fulmer Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $365,469; Lonestar Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Cosan LTD (CZZ) by $1.40 Million

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 9,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 74,480 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96 million, down from 83,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 8.62M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB)

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 107,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 325,740 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, down from 433,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 900,151 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 280,000 shares to 530,000 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 230,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 20.84 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28M and $527.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 10,096 shares to 129,199 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

