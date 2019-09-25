As Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Shares Declined, M&R Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $384,852; Bce (BCE) Shareholder Cullen Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $820,800 as Market Valuation Rose

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bce Inc. (BCE) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 18,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.40 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bce Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.62. About 568,583 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 78.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 9,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2,659 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105,000, down from 12,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 12.23M shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. by 500,000 shares to 244,465 shares, valued at $13.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turkiye Petrol Rafine by 191,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,350 shares, and cut its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) (NYSE:HSBC).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 21.68 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $442.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,750 shares to 52,309 shares, valued at $9.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.