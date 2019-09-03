As Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Market Value Declined, Smithbridge Asset Management Lifted Position; As Essent Group LTD Com (ESNT) Market Value Declined, Holder Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $368,295

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 5.87M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd Com (ESNT) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 8,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 83,364 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, down from 91,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 322,912 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05

Analysts await Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 16.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.18 per share. ESNT’s profit will be $133.37 million for 8.75 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Essent Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.72% negative EPS growth.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99M and $571.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 4,764 shares to 62,204 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust U.S. Med Dvc Etf (IHI) by 2,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.28% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 3.08M shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Brinker Capital invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Moreover, Affinity Invest Advsr Lc has 0.1% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Parametric Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Glenmede Com Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 7,142 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt holds 0.05% or 53,595 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd reported 8.54 million shares stake. Boston accumulated 1.58M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 332,662 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). D E Shaw And accumulated 0.02% or 340,447 shares. Moreover, Walthausen & Company Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.54% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Albion Gp Ut holds 0.06% or 9,784 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Investment Limited Liability Corporation owns 23,010 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Winslow Asset Management holds 103,722 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 121 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.09% or 7.34 million shares. Capital Ca has invested 0.53% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pictet & Cie (Europe) holds 10,285 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Incorporated reported 5.55M shares. Bartlett And Lc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 165,472 shares. Thompson owns 74,325 shares. Longer Invs reported 1.96% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hirtle Callaghan And Co Limited Liability Com accumulated 51 shares. Duncker Streett holds 0.05% or 5,176 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 9,048 shares. Eagle Global Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 5,562 shares.