As Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Market Value Declined, Holder Pioneer Trust Bank N A Trimmed Its Holding by $336,687; Blue Edge Capital Lifted Its Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) as Market Value Rose

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 1,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 4,197 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53B, up from 2,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $396.1. About 490,762 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES FY EPS $15.80 TO $16.10, SAW $15.20 TO $15.50; 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – LOCKHEED MARTIN IS PRIME CONTRACTOR OF AWARD WITH CUBIC BEING A MAJOR SUBCONTRACTOR; 05/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch: Lockheed Martin Outlook Revised to Positive From Stable; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 18/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $928 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE BUSINESS DIVISION WAS INCLUDED IN LOCKHEED MARTIN’S WINNING TEAM THAT WAS AWARDED A 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 8,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 34,844 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, down from 43,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.15. About 2.97M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year's $0.46 per share.

