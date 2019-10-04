As Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Market Valuation Declined, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Increased Position by $2.82 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Holder Martin Currie LTD Has Decreased Its Holding

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 383.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 72,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 91,303 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, up from 18,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 7.08M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 71.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 66,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 26,876 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32 million, down from 93,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $5.6 during the last trading session, reaching $226.42. About 26.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 06/04/2018 – This is the advice Apple CEO Tim Cook would give his younger self – and it came from Steve Jobs; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 01/05/2018 – Apple beat earnings expectations; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 10/05/2018 – Companies, Quebec and Apple Agree to Provide a Combined Investment of C$188M; 24/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Samsung On the Hook for $539M Over Apple Designs: A California jury today decided that Samsung must pay; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buildout of retail accounts throughout Florida

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,299 shares to 235,253 shares, valued at $19.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 8,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 3.23 million shares or 3.82% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advsr, a New York-based fund reported 467,743 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Company owns 6,004 shares. 25,275 are held by Amarillo Bank. 117,281 were reported by Amica Mutual Ins. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp Ny accumulated 20,373 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Mcf Advsr Llc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17,248 shares. The Idaho-based Caprock Grp Inc Inc has invested 1.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora accumulated 41,300 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt has invested 3.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cacti Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 367,229 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 523,351 shares. Gibraltar Cap owns 48,067 shares or 9.8% of their US portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca holds 152,503 shares or 5.15% of its portfolio. Horan Capital Ltd has invested 3.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress has invested 0.33% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Markston Int Limited Liability holds 73,507 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Villere St Denis J & Company Lc holds 0.41% or 169,516 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Northern Corporation invested in 0.17% or 17.59 million shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc accumulated 27,487 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company holds 80,553 shares. Washington Tru stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 508,873 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 636,111 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 18.13 million shares. Woodstock Corp accumulated 125,840 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Raymond James And Assocs, a Florida-based fund reported 1.22M shares. Whittier Tru Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated stated it has 0.28% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).