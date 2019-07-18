As Schlumberger LTD (Call) (SLB) Valuation Declined, Laurion Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position; Columbus Circle Investors Decreased Xilinx (XLNX) Position by $6.48 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 51,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 306,186 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.82M, down from 357,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $122.47. About 2.01M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Call) (SLB) by 29.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 141,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 344,700 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02M, down from 486,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 8.96M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Strategic Ed Inc by 84,834 shares to 254,441 shares, valued at $33.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 20,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 643,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 27.03% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.74 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $235.95M for 32.57 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of America Corp De has 0.06% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 2.84 million shares. Jane Street Grp Limited accumulated 0.07% or 336,581 shares. Federated Pa holds 541,405 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation stated it has 190,626 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Management owns 36,057 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Winslow Mgmt stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi reported 100,096 shares. Aqr Llc holds 0.24% or 1.81 million shares. 277,300 were reported by Nomura Hldg. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Company owns 1.82 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 294,191 shares. Hemenway Lc, New Hampshire-based fund reported 146,205 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Rafferty Asset Lc, a New York-based fund reported 152,653 shares.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Superconductor Corp by 60,853 shares to 73,516 shares, valued at $945,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (Put) (NASDAQ:MAR) by 51,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invests stated it has 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Jcic Asset Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 385 shares. Nikko Asset Americas Incorporated invested in 0.49% or 429,892 shares. Wendell David Assocs Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 13,046 shares. Salem Counselors Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Department Mb Savings Bank N A accumulated 472 shares. City Com stated it has 9,479 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Citizens And Northern accumulated 19,220 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Viking Fund Management Limited Liability Co reported 134,400 shares. 45,240 were accumulated by Cohen Cap Mgmt. Factory Mutual Insurance reported 1.39 million shares. Adams Natural Resource Fund holds 430,600 shares or 3.18% of its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) holds 80,769 shares. Icon Advisers Communications reported 0.6% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). American Research And Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).