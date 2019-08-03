As Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Stock Price Declined, Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Raised Position; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Boosted Its Autoliv (ALV) Position

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Autoliv Inc (ALV) by 41.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 6,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% . The institutional investor held 22,441 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 15,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Autoliv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $69.48. About 403,288 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 29.31% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AUTOLIV INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC SAYS PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT WITH CEVIAN, AUTOLIV AND VEONEER AGREED TO TAKE ACTION FOR VEONEER TO APPOINT MR. SYNNERGREN TO VEONEER’S BOARD FOLLOWING SPIN-OFF OF VEONEER; 31/05/2018 – Sweden’s Autoliv says Veoneer order intake grew 48 pct over past 12 months; 31/05/2018 – Top Autoliv Shareholders to Remain Major Owners of Separated Unit; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV ENTERS $800M BRIDGE FACILITY AGREEMENT; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV CFO SAYS CLOSE TO 100 PERCENT OF ORDER NEED TO MEET SALES TARGET FOR 2020 ALREADY BOOKED — INVESTOR DAY; 29/05/2018 – Geofencing Technology Demonstration in Stockholm; 22/03/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS AFTER COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF, MIKAEL BRATT WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF AUTOLIV, WHICH WILL CONTAIN AUTOLIV’S PASSIVE SAFETY BUSINESS SEGMENT; 04/04/2018 – ALV: Car part makers rebound after Bloomberg says Trump ‘softens; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N – TO FUND CAPITAL INJECTION THE REMAINING AMOUNT WILL BE FROM AUTOLIV’S CASH ON HAND

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 100,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 634,052 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.63M, up from 533,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.53 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Lc holds 78,820 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsr accumulated 109,182 shares. Btc Management invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Private Trust Na invested 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Intll Value Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9.81% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Page Arthur B stated it has 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va accumulated 4,953 shares. 70,347 were reported by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.18% or 197,727 shares. Horan Limited Liability Com invested 0.42% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Jacobs And Ca stated it has 121,469 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.06% or 6.79 million shares. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Ltd has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ci invested in 0.2% or 799,500 shares. Ww Asset Management owns 98,010 shares.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Santander Sa Adr (NYSE:SAN) by 208,348 shares to 482,684 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Davita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 138,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 5,118 shares to 212,163 shares, valued at $16.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 14,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,429 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold ALV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.35 million shares or 5.85% more from 23.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp stated it has 1.10M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 2,428 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Com reported 29,298 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 18,551 shares. Korea Inv Corporation has invested 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Btim holds 0.09% or 93,671 shares. 16,428 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). 4,624 are held by Parametrica. 49 were accumulated by Sei Invs Comm. Jump Trading Ltd Com reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). 13D Mgmt Lc reported 82,778 shares. Voloridge Invest Ltd Com, Florida-based fund reported 31,138 shares. Atria Limited Company owns 5,043 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).