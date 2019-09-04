As Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Stock Price Declined, Investment Management Of Virginia Boosted Stake; Portolan Capital Management Has Decreased Its Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Stake by $3.13 Million; Market Value Declined

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 58.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 26,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 71,028 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 44,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 2.08 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) by 42.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 135,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The hedge fund held 186,957 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, down from 322,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.53. About 186,228 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) by 440,127 shares to 641,710 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc. by 123,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 829,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 100 shares. Pdt Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 51,411 shares. Stephens Mgmt Group Inc Limited Com reported 650,250 shares. 3.37M were accumulated by Vanguard Group. State Common Retirement Fund owns 124,488 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 190,006 shares. Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Bankshares Of America De owns 54,020 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 97,601 shares. Rk Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 359,422 shares stake. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Com owns 0.07% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 77,400 shares. 469,554 were reported by Next Century Growth Ltd Com. First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.02% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 1,922 shares. Victory Cap accumulated 1.96 million shares.

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Best Spot to Buy Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “More Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service in more places with more smartphones – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear Of The Day: Netgear (NTGR) – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Boingo Wireless Stock Popped 10% This Morning – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Analysts await Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.01 per share.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 177,368 shares to 46,208 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 22,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,567 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff And Phelps Invest has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Amer Assets Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.8% or 112,822 shares. California-based Guinness Atkinson Asset has invested 0.56% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Williams Jones & Assocs Lc has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 21,312 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 43,721 shares. Bessemer accumulated 559,792 shares. 21,374 were accumulated by Estabrook Capital Mngmt. Creative Planning invested in 64,900 shares. Mariner Ltd invested in 0.04% or 62,716 shares. Synovus Fincl stated it has 46,426 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Illinois-based Glenview National Bank Dept has invested 0.64% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 14,886 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Limited Liability Company holds 459,147 shares. 19,269 are owned by Community Bancorporation Na.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger (SLB) Down 15.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.