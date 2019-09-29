As Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Share Price Declined, Grimes & Company Has Raised by $1.27 Million Its Position; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shares Rose, Holder Nbw Capital Has Boosted Its Holding

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) by 154.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 33,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 54,981 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, up from 21,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 7.80 million shares traded or 15.56% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 09/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4 Returns to Atlanta March 9-11; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 62.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 32,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 84,694 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37M, up from 52,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.47M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Doubleline Total Return by 37,311 shares to 462,869 shares, valued at $22.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp by 67,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,885 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $363.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Alerian Mlp/ Mlpi (MLPI) by 74,518 shares to 741,564 shares, valued at $16.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 154,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,269 shares, and cut its stake in Innovative Industrial Properti.

