As Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Market Value Declined, Longer Investments Has Lowered Stake by $473,430; Old National Bancorp Holds Holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP)

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 11,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,145 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 49,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.81B market cap company. It closed at $39.57 lastly. It is down 45.07% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 3,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,996 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, up from 65,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $120.1. About 34,629 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Check Point Software Continues to Deliver – Motley Fool” on January 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “May 2019’s Most Wanted Malware: Patch Now to Avoid the BlueKeep Blues – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Check Point’s (CHKP) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EFA, NXPI, TEVA, CHKP: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CHKP, ASML – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 5,317 shares to 11,076 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,097 shares, and cut its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79 million for 28.26 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.