As Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Market Valuation Declined, Motco Has Raised by $508,948 Its Holding; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Raised Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stake by $816,222; Stock Rose

Motco increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 11,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 63,905 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 52,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 12.60M shares traded or 26.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 3,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 141,434 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.32M, up from 138,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $252.35. About 954,093 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Robert Olstein Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,966 shares to 104,079 shares, valued at $12.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,518 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Etf (VIG).

