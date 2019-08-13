As Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Market Valuation Declined, Longer Investments Decreased Stake by $473,430; As Southern Co (SO) Stock Price Rose, Bollard Group Lifted Position

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 23,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 246,925 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.76 million, up from 223,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.65. About 4.51M shares traded or 8.84% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 14/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO CUTS FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 2% POWER FROM 13%: NRC; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Downs After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 11,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 38,145 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 49,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 7.91M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 2.05M shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors reported 1,081 shares. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated stated it has 9,967 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cim Inv Mangement Inc holds 9,456 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 4,992 shares. Oppenheimer Commerce holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 68,652 shares. Ftb Inc stated it has 12,712 shares. Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department invested in 91,036 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 100,773 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.17% or 331,240 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 70 shares. Moreover, Kings Point Cap has 0.03% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

