As Schein Henry (HSIC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Zuckerman Investment Group Boosted Its Stake; As Autodesk (ADSK) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Contour Asset Management Has Trimmed by $7.89 Million Its Position

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 42.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 95,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 317,467 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08 million, up from 222,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $65.66. About 293,171 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Plans Animal Health Spinoff, Expects More Than $1 Bln — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – CO WILL HAVE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF JOINT VENTURE AND INTERNET BRANDS WILL OWN A MINORITY INTEREST; 24/04/2018 – Henry Schein Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 14 Days; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein: Jonathan Koch Joins to Lead Global Dental Distribution Group; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF, MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS W/ VETS; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Receive $1B-$1.25B in Cash on a Tax-Free Basis; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Prange Also to Leave Global Animal Health, Medical and Dental Surgical Group as CEO; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE AFTER 2018; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF ANIMAL HEALTH UNIT

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 50,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 516,602 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.50M, down from 567,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $148.41. About 768,602 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.48 million for 112.43 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Autodesk, Inc. a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on September 25, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Autodesk Stock Popped Nearly 11% Last Month – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades: AMD, Amazon, Autodesk, Charles Schwab, Intel, Micron, Regions Financial, Stitch Fix, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FISV, RCL, ADSK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

