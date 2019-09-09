As Schein Henry (HSIC) Share Price Rose, Black Creek Investment Management Lifted Its Position by $5.67 Million; 1832 Asset Management LP Boosted Its Baidu (BIDU) Position

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 4,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 231,439 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.16M, up from 227,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $102.59. About 2.90M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY STARTING IN JULY 2018; 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 5.7 BLN ($914 MLN) AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WAS RMB 16 ($2.60)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 94,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.66M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 1.33M shares traded or 2.25% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Executive Vice President Karen Prange to Leave Company; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Nominate 6 to Bd, Vets First Choice to Nominate; 10/04/2018 – Alpha Omega-Henry Schein Cares Holocaust Survivors Oral Health Program Receives 2018 William J. Gies Award; 15/03/2018 – Henry Schein Sponsors 12th Annual Senior Dental Leaders Programme At King’s College London; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – AFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 12% TO 15% OVER 2017 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN & INTERNET BRANDS FORM JOINT VENTURE TO DELIVER IN

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 9,100 shares to 173,664 shares, valued at $41.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 43,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,900 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varex Imaging Corp by 296,000 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $52.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 2.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Amica Mutual holds 0.16% or 20,652 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Carroll Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Technology reported 16,800 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 2,570 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 105,750 shares stake. Cleararc Capital Inc invested in 3,697 shares. Natixis has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Voya Investment Ltd Co reported 70,074 shares. 4,506 were reported by Schroder Gp. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,725 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 58,046 shares.