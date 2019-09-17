As Scansource (SCSC) Valuation Declined, Holder Paradigm Capital Management Raised Stake; As Teleflex (TFX) Valuation Rose, Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Increased by $810,288 Its Position

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 2,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 380,109 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.87M, up from 377,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $329.13. About 208,323 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for th; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $9.70-Adj EPS $9.90; 18/05/2018 – Teleflex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.83, REV VIEW $2.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – NEW RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO FURTHER IMPROVE COMPANY COST STRUCTURE ANNOUNCED; 25/04/2018 – 410 Medical Strengthens Board of Directors as Company Continues to Accelerate Commercialization of LifeFlow®; 11/05/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated Hosts Analyst & Investor Day; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Scansource Inc (SCSC) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 169,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53 million, up from 151,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Scansource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $784.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.08. About 72,308 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 16.28% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 11/04/2018 – Salient Systems Partners with ScanSource Networking and Security to Offer Industry Leading Video Management Solutions; 16/04/2018 – Transition Networks Expands Technology Channel with ScanSource Partnership; 15/05/2018 – Five ScanSource Leaders Recognized as 2018 CRN Women of the Channel; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q Adj EPS 74c-Adj EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – Intelisys And ScanSource: UcaaS Sales Are ‘Off The Charts’; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE 3Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 74C TO 80C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q EPS 48c-EPS 54c; 15/03/2018 MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN; 06/04/2018 – ScanSource Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold SCSC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.68 million shares or 1.76% less from 24.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.14M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 39,375 shares. 1,266 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 78,911 shares. Bailard stated it has 10,850 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated accumulated 0% or 12,583 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Comerica Financial Bank reported 24,219 shares stake. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd owns 0.05% invested in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) for 77,413 shares. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 295 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has 0.02% invested in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Cna holds 0.23% or 34,503 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 15,942 shares. Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 198,313 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 759 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $122,760 activity.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 668,313 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $16.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR) by 284,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS).

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $3.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 4,356 shares to 119,785 shares, valued at $100.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 18,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 673,676 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold TFX shares while 124 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 39.95 million shares or 1.08% less from 40.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Int Financial Bank (Uk) Limited owns 11,130 shares. Tributary Lc reported 6,400 shares. Natixis invested in 47,975 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc owns 425 shares. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 0.02% or 23,905 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 73,308 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Macquarie Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Prudential reported 48,044 shares stake. Lord Abbett And Lc reported 132,254 shares. Bokf Na holds 7,347 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Rampart Invest Mgmt Com Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Chatham Capital Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.07% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Moreover, Martingale Asset LP has 0% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 1,252 shares. Whittier invested in 0% or 150 shares.