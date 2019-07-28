As Scansource (SCSC) Share Price Declined, Holder Pzena Investment Management Lowered Holding; Greenwood Capital Associates Has Upped Regeneron Pharmctcls (REGN) Holding by $391,960

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmctcls (REGN) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 956 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,138 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, up from 13,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmctcls for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $5.76 during the last trading session, reaching $309.18. About 894,459 shares traded or 3.36% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi: Cemiplimab Monotherapy Resulted in Overall Response Rate of 29 % and Disease Control Rate of 57 %; 28/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO ‘optimistic’ will strike deals to lower $14,000 per-year cholesterol drug; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Share First Positive Clinical Data for Cemiplimab in Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer at ASCO; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q Net $478M; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q EPS $4.16; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $420 MLN-$480 MILLION

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Scansource Inc (SCSC) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 125,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.87 million, down from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Scansource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 154,087 shares traded or 21.66% up from the average. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 14.36% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ ScanSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCSC); 15/03/2018 MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE 3Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 70C; 06/04/2018 – ScanSource Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Transition Networks Expands Technology Channel with ScanSource Partnership; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q Adj EPS 74c-Adj EPS 80c; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q EPS 48c-EPS 54c; 15/03/2018 – MITEL: SCANSOURCE BECOMES PRIMARY U.S. DISTRIBUTOR; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q EPS 42c; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q Adj EPS 68c

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $122,760 activity.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 6.51 million shares to 24.82M shares, valued at $380.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 3.96M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold SCSC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.11 million shares or 0.98% less from 24.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Natl Bank accumulated 1,013 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 63,918 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 38,855 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alps holds 18,881 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has invested 0.01% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 125,517 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.01% stake. Principal Fincl Gp accumulated 209,193 shares. Hgk Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.12% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Loomis Sayles LP invested in 318 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock accumulated 4.70M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 13,401 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 94,211 shares stake. Amg Bancshares invested in 0.04% or 16,502 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 32,621 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. SCSC’s profit will be $21.34 million for 10.16 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by ScanSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.79% EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.