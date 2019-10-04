As Sb Finl Group (SBFG) Stock Value Declined, Ejf Capital Has Increased Its Stake; Soros Fund Management Has Raised Canadian Nat Res LTD (Call) (CNQ) Position by $13.00 Million

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The hedge fund held 629,151 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.36M, up from 529,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Sb Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.53M market cap company. It closed at $16.36 lastly. It is down 18.50% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG)

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (Call) (CNQ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.97M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 145,882 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $805.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 648,003 shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $41.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bridge Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 25,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,869 shares, and cut its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.97 million shares or 0.39% more from 2.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Inc holds 0% or 1,810 shares in its portfolio. Jcsd Capital Ltd Liability Company has 207,144 shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Holdings Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 175,516 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L accumulated 36,845 shares. Stieven Advisors Lp reported 0.8% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 308,438 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd has 30,544 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy Cap Management reported 0.01% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Manufacturers Life Company The stated it has 73,962 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Vanguard reported 0% stake. Huntington Fincl Bank stated it has 7,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 2,500 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability accumulated 12,201 shares or 0% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $68,888 activity. 370 shares were bought by HELBERG TOM R, worth $6,198 on Friday, June 21. KLEIN MARK A had bought 1,000 shares worth $17,050. $8,040 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) was bought by MARTIN WILLIAM G on Thursday, August 15.

