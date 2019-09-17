As Sb Finl Group (SBFG) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Position; Mastercard (MA) Holder Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Lowered Position by $396,000 as Stock Price Rose

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 36,839 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.75 million, down from 38,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $274.08. About 2.69 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG) by 75.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 116,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The hedge fund held 270,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46 million, up from 154,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Sb Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 6,265 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.92 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fruth Investment, Texas-based fund reported 26,581 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd accumulated 15,144 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Stieven Limited Partnership has 1.92% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bright Rock Capital Mgmt has 1.86% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 22,000 shares. Coldstream reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Profund Ltd Liability Corp holds 23,558 shares. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Tru Department owns 1,200 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 0.28% or 30,842 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Llc, California-based fund reported 855 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 4.88 million shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Suncoast Equity reported 108,363 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc stated it has 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Fincl Counselors has 0.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,606 shares. 28,447 were accumulated by Argent Com. 109,284 were accumulated by First Foundation.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $559.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 188,484 shares to 31,321 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 113,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 755,510 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Another recent and important SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 4 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.97 million shares or 0.39% more from 2.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cutter And Communications Brokerage Incorporated reported 11,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Stieven Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.8% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 270,860 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 12,149 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 8,456 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 73,962 shares in its portfolio. Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Tower Research Cap Ltd Co (Trc) invested in 68 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gp invested in 0% or 226,657 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Pinnacle Holdg Lc reported 175,516 shares stake. Fj Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 213,000 shares. Pnc Gp invested in 1,810 shares. Denali Advisors Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Huntington Financial Bank accumulated 7,500 shares.