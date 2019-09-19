As Sb Financial (SBFG) Stock Declined, Cutler Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $692,224; Crestwood Advisors Has Lifted Danaher Com (DHR) Holding by $24.58 Million as Stock Value Rose

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation Com (DHR) by 2744.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 173,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 179,397 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.64M, up from 6,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $143.95. About 2.60 million shares traded or 16.92% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sb Financial (SBFG) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 43,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The institutional investor held 185,003 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, up from 141,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sb Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.12M market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 8,627 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $68,888 activity. CARTER GEORGE W had bought 1,500 shares worth $26,985. KLEIN MARK A had bought 300 shares worth $4,835 on Wednesday, August 14. HELBERG TOM R bought $620 worth of stock or 37 shares.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71M and $247.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lexington Rtly (NYSE:LXP) by 206,750 shares to 958,887 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 4 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.97 million shares or 0.39% more from 2.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fj Capital Mgmt Llc invested 0.34% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Blackrock reported 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Denali Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 68 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 6,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gendell Jeffrey L accumulated 36,845 shares. Punch And Assocs Inv Management holds 0.22% or 161,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The reported 73,962 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc holds 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) or 12,201 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 12,486 shares. Huntington Retail Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Cutter And Communication Brokerage stated it has 0.06% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Acadian Asset Ltd Company stated it has 30,544 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.06% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). New York-based Adirondack Tru has invested 0.26% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Pura Vida Limited Liability invested in 50,000 shares. Hartford Financial Management holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 31,219 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.55% or 31,430 shares. Dana Inv Advisors invested in 12,128 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Company invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 713,473 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Calamos holds 0.07% or 93,245 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 221,500 shares. First Citizens National Bank owns 10,086 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associate stated it has 32,512 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 230 shares. Montrusco Bolton stated it has 3.11% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Exchange Management holds 0.14% or 3,561 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity.